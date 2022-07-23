Wright State’s Mathiesen moves into Metro lead

Raiders senior Mikkel Mathiesen moved into a one-shot lead at 6-under par with a 68. WSU teammate Davis Root shot 66 and is tied for second place with first-round leader Justin Horn. Root shot 29 on the front nine with five birdies and an eagle.

Defending champion Bryce Haney, who just finished his WSU career, also shot 66 and made the second double-eagle in Metro history. He holed out his second shot with a 3-iron on the par-5 eighth hole. He is two shots off the lead at 4-under par with Mason Witt, who shot 68. Witt plays at Xavier and was the 2019 Division II state champion at Greeneview.