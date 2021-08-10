Wright State’s non-conference schedule includes road games against Big Ten, ACC opponents

The Raiders open the season against a NCAA Division II program. The Storm finished 4-14 last season. Wright State is 24-7 in home openers at the Nutter Center, which opened in 1990, and 43-8 all-time in home openers.

Nov. 12: at Marshall in Huntington, W.Va.

Marshall beat Wright State 80-64 in the season opener at the Nutter Center last November. The Thundering Herd finished 15-7. This will be the fourth meeting between the programs. Marshall leads 2-1.

Nov. 16, at Purdue in West Lafayette, Ind.

This will be the first meeting between the programs. Purdue finished 18-10 last season and ranked 29th in the NET.

Nov. 22-24: at Naples Invitational in Naples, Fla.

Wright State will play George Washington in the first round and will face Kent State or James Madison on the second day of the tournament. Possible opponents in the final game include: East Tennessee State; Murray State; Missouri State and Long Beach State.

Dec. 15: home vs. Akron

These teams have played 22 times but not since 2005. Akron, which finished 15-8 last season, leads the series 12-9.

Dec. 18: home vs. Tennessee Tech

Wright State beat Tennessee Tech 85-80 in overtime in 2019 at the Nutter Center. The Golden Eagles finished 5-22 last season and have won a total of 22 games in the last three seasons.

Dec. 22: vs. N.C. State in Raleigh, N.C.

This will be Wright State’s first game against the Wolfpack, which finished 14-11 last season. N.C. State ranked 73rd in the NET.