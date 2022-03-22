Wright State’s second-leading scorer enters transfer portal

“The four years I’ve spent being a Wright State Raider have been unbelievable,” Basile wrote on Twitter. “It’s been an honor to wear the green and gold while earning my degree. I’d like to thank the entire coaching staff here for putting faith in an 18-year-old kid from Wisconsin. To the fans, thank you for supporting us every single day. To my teammates, the memories we made will last forever. With that being said, I will be entering the transfer portal for my remaining eligibility.”

Basile, an All-Horizon League second-team selection, can play a fifth season of college basketball because the 2020-21 season didn’t count against anyone’s eligibility. He ranked second on the team with 18.4 points per game this season and led the team with 8.5 rebounds.