Wright State’s second-leading scorer enters transfer portal

Wright State forward Grant Basile, who scored 1,228 points in the last four seasons for the Raiders, entered the transfer portal Tuesday.
“The four years I’ve spent being a Wright State Raider have been unbelievable,” Basile wrote on Twitter. “It’s been an honor to wear the green and gold while earning my degree. I’d like to thank the entire coaching staff here for putting faith in an 18-year-old kid from Wisconsin. To the fans, thank you for supporting us every single day. To my teammates, the memories we made will last forever. With that being said, I will be entering the transfer portal for my remaining eligibility.”
Basile, an All-Horizon League second-team selection, can play a fifth season of college basketball because the 2020-21 season didn’t count against anyone’s eligibility. He ranked second on the team with 18.4 points per game this season and led the team with 8.5 rebounds.
Basile scored 14 points in a 93-82 victory against Bryant last week in the First Four at UD Arena. It was Wright State’s first NCAA tournament victory. He led the team with 21 points Friday in an 87-70 loss to No. 1 seed Arizona.
Wright State’s James Manns, a redshirt senior forward, announced Monday he put his name in the transfer portal as well to take advantage of his final season of eligibility. He appeared in 11 games and averaged 4.8 minutes. He appeared in 67 games the last four seasons for Wright State.
As of Tuesday, there were 634 players on the transfer portal list compiled by VerbalCommits.com.
