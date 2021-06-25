‘Wright’ time for Trice to coach at collegiate level

At Wayne, Trice won conference titles in nine of his 14 seasons. His boys basketball teams won seven Greater Western Ohio Conference titles (six outright) and the Division I state championship in 2015. Last season his girls team reached the D-I regional final before falling to eventual-state champ Cincinnati Mt. Notre Dame 49-33. The girls program won a share of the last two GWOC titles.

Trice was 197-49 in 10 seasons coaching the boys and 73-22 in four seasons with the girls.

Wayne players lift teammate Bree Hall during their postgame celebration while head coach Travis Trice claps in the foreground. The Warriors defeated Mason 55-51 to advance to the Division I regional final. Jeff Gilbert/CONTRIBUTED

“I’ve made some life-long friends at Wayne and that’s not going to change. I thank Jay Minton for bringing me in and giving me an opportunity in my first high school head coaching job,” Trice said. “There are so many people along the way I can thank. I’m going to miss the players. That’s the women and the men that I’ve had the opportunity to coach. Hopefully I’ve had a positive impact in their lives.”

The girls program graduated eight seniors, including four starters who signed with D-I programs. Highlighting the list was Aubryana “Bree” Hall, a 2021 McDonald’s All-American heading to national power South Carolina. Trice emphasized that had no bearing on his leaving.

“I would have been perfectly happy coming back to Wayne and coaching our girls,” Trice said. “This is just one of those opportunities I don’t think anyone would pass up. I’ve paid my dues on the high school side of things. I’ve been successful with both the men’s and the women’s programs. It’s God’s timing and I feel blessed for the opportunity.

Wayne coach Travis Trice (left), Darius Quisenberry and Rashad McKee. Springfield defeated host Wayne 56-54 in a boys high school basketball game on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017. MARC PENDLETON / STAFF

“I wish the girls that are still at Wayne, I wish them the best. For those that have graduated – the men and women who have played for me – I wish them continued success and hopefully they continue to remember the lessons we learned together. I’ve always been about trying to help our young men and women be better husbands and wives and mothers and fathers. If that’s something I was able to do then my job was done efficiently. I’ll miss some of those bonds.”

Trice joins a Wright State staff that also includes assistant coach Dan Bere, who was hired in May, and associate head coach Clint Sargent, who was promoted earlier this month. A day after his hiring was announced Trice was on the road for a recruiting trip.

“I’m just excited to be able to help Scott with the visions he has,” said Trice, who played his college basketball at Purdue and Butler and appeared in two NIT tournaments and two NCAA tournaments. “That’s my role, to see what he needs and how I can best help him continue the successful train that has been Wright State basketball.”

Trice’s son, Travis Jr., was named Ohio’s Mr. Basketball in 2015 and played at Michigan State University. He’s played professionally overseas, most recently with the Turkish Basketball Super League. Younger son D’Mitrik, who played at Wisconsin, is currently attending NBA combines. At a recent combine in Tampa Bay, Trice was named to the All-Combine Team by NBAScoutingLive.com. His daughter, Olivia, will be a junior on the Bowling Green State University women’s basketball team.

Raiders to play at Purdue

Wright State will play a non-conference game at Purdue on Nov. 16 at Mackey Arena in West Lafeyette, Ind.

The Boilermakers (18-10 last season) announced their non-conference schedule Thursday.