WSU women extend Horizon League win streak to six

The Raiders improved to 15-5 overall and won their sixth straight league game to move to 15-3 in league play.

Emani Jefferson capped a strong weekend of her own, scoring a team-high 17 points to lead the Raiders. Angel Baker added 16 points and Tyler Frierson scored eight points and grabbed a game-high 12 rebounds. Jefferson scored a career-high 18 in Friday’s 66-50 win.