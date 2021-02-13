WSU women extend Horizon League win streak to six

Wright State’s women’s basketball team scored a 63-54 road victory over Northern Kentucky on Saturday afternoon, capping another weekend series sweep for the Raiders in Horizon League play.
The Raiders improved to 15-5 overall and won their sixth straight league game to move to 15-3 in league play.
Emani Jefferson capped a strong weekend of her own, scoring a team-high 17 points to lead the Raiders. Angel Baker added 16 points and Tyler Frierson scored eight points and grabbed a game-high 12 rebounds. Jefferson scored a career-high 18 in Friday’s 66-50 win.
On Saturday, Wright State opened the game on a 19-10 surge. NKU trimmed the deficit to seven at halftime, but a 22-12 edge in the third quarter pushed the Raiders’ lead to 17.
Baker added 15 and Jada Roberson 13 in Friday’s win.
Wright State, which is currently first in the HL Tournament seeding, wraps up the regular season next weekend at home with two games against Green Bay (2 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday).