Xavier dominates exhibition game against Dayton in first meeting between old rivals in 9 years

Here’s a quick recap of the game:

What it means: Dayton lost to an in-state rival in a charity exhibition game on its home court for the second straight year. Last year, Ohio State beat Dayton 78-70.

This was the first meeting between Dayton and Xavier, who have played each other more than any other team, since 2015 and the first game at UD Arena since 2013.

Stars of the game: Nate Santos led Dayton with 13 points on 4-of-9 shooting.

Marcus Foster and Zach Freemantle each scored 15 points for Xavier.

Key stat: Xavier shot 46% from 3-point range (12 of 26). Dayton shot 21% (6 of 28).

Looking ahead: Dayton plays Ashland at 6 p.m. Saturday in its second and final exhibition game before the season opener Nov. 4 against St. Francis (Pa.).

Hamad Mousa makes a 3. Dayton shooting better from 3 this half and now 23% for the game, but Xavier is shooting 53%. X leads 72-52 at 11:30. pic.twitter.com/F2ougqQnQp — David Jablonski (@DavidPJablonski) October 20, 2024

HALFTIME RECAP

Dayton scored six points in the last six minutes of the first half and faced a 46-28 halftime deficit.

Here’s a quick recap of the half:

Key players: Santos led Dayton with seven points on 3-of-6 shooting.

Freemantle, Foster and Ryan Conwell each scored eight for Xavier.

Key stat: Xavier made 4 of 9 3-pointers (44.4%). Dayton made 1 of 13 (7.7%).

Big run: Dayton ended the half on an 11-2 run in the last 2 minutes, 35 seconds.

Starting lineup: Dayton started four returning players (Enoch Cheeks, Nate Santos, Malachi Smith and Javon Bennett) and one newcomer (Ohio State transfer Zed Key).

Rotation: The eleven scholarship players who dressed in uniform for the game all played between four and 13 minutes. Posh Alexander, Jacob Conner and Amaël L’Etang were the first players off the bench for Dayton. Hamad Mousa was the next player off the bench. Isaac Jack and Jaiun Simon also entered the game in the first nine minutes.

Injury news: Marvel Allen, who had knee surgery in June, and Brady Uhl, who wore a protective boot on his left foot, were the only scholarship players not in uniform for Dayton.