Xenia to induct 11th hall of fame class

Norm Aukerman, Assistant football coach, teacher, administrator: Xenia High School (1959-98) Aukerman established a weight and nutrition program which led to the development of numerous all-state and All-America players.

Taylor Greene, Soccer, Xenia High School (2014): A four-year varsity starter, Greene played collegiately at Northern Kentucky, Urbana and the University of Cincinnati-Clermont. She helped lead UC Clermont to its first national championship in 2018 and was named national player of the year.

Luke Trubee, Baseball, Football, Basketball, Soccer, Xenia High School (2002): Earned seven varsity letters in four different sports. Received a baseball scholarship to the University of Dayton. A two-time captain and two-time all-Atlantic 10 pitcher, holds single season and career for wins.

Evan Adkins, Bowling, Xenia High School (2017): Won the Division I state championship in 2016 with record series of 803, which is also a Xenia High School record. Also, a state-runner-up in 2014, set a GWOC record with a game average of 252.

Andy Miller, Golf, Xenia High School (2003): A state qualifier in 2002, the first Xenia golfer to qualify in 44 years. Won national freshman player of the year honors at Otterbein University in 2004. Was named national player of the year in Division III in 2007. Member of the Otterbein Hall of Fame.

Lance Aukerman, Football, Basketball, Baseball, Xenia High School (1988): Accomplished rare feat of being named Most Valuable Player in all three varsity sports. Was named all-Western Ohio League in all three as well. Received a Division I football scholarship from Ball State.

Hank Siefert, Swimming, Xenia High School (2017): Arguably the greatest swimmer in Xenia history, Siefert was a four-time Greater Western Ohio Conference Swimmer of the Year. A four-time, all-Ohio and two-time All-American, Siefert qualified for the U.S. Olympic Trials in 2016 and 2020. Holds 10 school records at Xenia. Swam collegiately at Kentucky.

Kenneth “Hubba” Phoenix, Community and Athletic Contributor (2022): A 1964 graduate of Xenia, Phoenix devoted himself over 29 years in the Wee Bucs program. He was a role model on and off the field for more than, 2,000 aspiring young athletes.

Bernie Hutson, Football, Basketball, Baseball, Xenia High School (1959): A three-year starter in football, basketball and baseball. Received scholarship to Central State and was a four-year letterman in basketball and co-captain. Coached basketball at Cedarville, Wilbur Wright and Meadowdale. At Meadowdale, led the Lions to five City League championships and 1979 district title.

Boys Basketball (1958-59): Finished the season with 22-2 mark, won the Miami Valley League and district championships. Defeated league opponents by an average of 26 points. Coached by Xenia Hall of Famer Bill Kaylor

Boys Basketball (1960-61): Finished the season with a 20-2 record and won the Miami Valley League title. Defeated league opponents by an average of 19 points. One of four teams from 1958-62 which had a combined 84-7 record. Coached by Xenia Hall of Famer Bill Kaylor.