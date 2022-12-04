Youngstown State at Wright State: What you need to know about Sunday’s game

Probable Wright State starters

Name Ht. Class Pos. Avg.

A.J. Braun 6-9 So. C 8.9

Amari Davis 6-2 Sr. G 13.0

Tim Finke 6-6 Sr. G 9.8

Trey Calvin 6-1 Sr. G 18.0

Keaton Norris 6-0 So. G 3.8

Probable Youngstown State starters

Malek Green 6-7 Sr. F 15.1

Dwayne Cohill 6-2 Sr. G 14.8

Adrian Nelson 6-8 Sr. F 14.6

Garrett Covington 6-5 Sr. G 4.9

Shemar Rathan-Mayes 5-11 Jr. G 5.1

About Wright State: Calvin topped 1,000 points for his career in the loss to Robert Morris and now has 1,007. He’s the 37th player in the program to reach the milestone. He’s already moved past Bill Wampler, who scored 1,006. Next up is Tim Walker at 1,009, Israel Sheinfeld at 1,112, Bill Wilson at 1,040 and Mark Alstork at 1,042. … Calvin is third in the league in scoring, third in assists (5.7) and fifth in minutes plays (34.0). … The Raiders are fourth nationally in field-goal shooting at 52.6%, trailing only Arizona (56.1), Indiana (55.0) and Denver (53.2). … Brandon Noel, a 6-8 redshirt freshman, is averaging 11.5 points and leading the team in rebounding (6.6) and is the top field-goal shooter in the nine-man rotation (64.9%). He’s also hit 5 of 13 treys after starting 0 of 5. … In the two facets Nagy values most, the Raiders are just sixth in the league in defense (allowing 72.1 points) and fourth in rebound margin (plus-1.8).

About Youngstown State: The Penguins are coming off a 77-73 double-overtime loss at Northern Kentucky on Thursday. Normally, the league gives road teams just one day off between games, but YSU is getting two this time, which will help with fatigue. Plus, Nelson was the only player to top 40 minutes with 42. … The Penguins might be the oldest team the Raiders face this season. They have three grad students in the starting lineup: Nelson (a transfer from Northern Kentucky), Green (Canisius) and Covington. … They’re the league’s highest-scoring team at 82.5 points per game, about three more than Wright State. … Nelson is second in the HL in rebounding (9.6), trailing only NKU’s Chris Brandon (11.9). … Covington, a sixth-year senior, is a three-time HL all-defensive team pick. … Green is a former All-Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference sixth man of the year and third-team all-league pick. … Cohill, an ex-Dayton guard, was a third-team All-HL pick last season after averaging 14.9 points.

Next game: The Raiders play at Western Kentucky at 7 p.m. Saturday.