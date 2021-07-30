dayton-daily-news logo
1 dead in crash involving semi, motorcycle; I-75 south at Stanley Avenue in Dayton

I-75 south was closed at Stanley Avenue in Dayton Friday, July 30, 2021 due to a crash.

Local Traffic | Updated 17 minutes ago
By Kristen Spicker

At least one person is dead following a semi truck and motorcycle crash on Interstate 75 south in Dayton Friday morning.

The crash was reported at 6:50 a.m. at Stanley Avenue.

“I-75 Southbound is CLOSED right now due to a fatal crash involving a semi & a motorcycle,” the Dayton Police Department tweeted. “Our Traffic Services Unit is on scene to conduct the investigation. Please avoid the area & take surface streets.”

The highway is backed up to Benchwood Road. Motorists should take an alternative route if possible.

We are working to learn more and will update this story as more information is available.

