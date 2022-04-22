dayton-daily-news logo
X

Areas of dense fog this morning; Highs over 80 degrees expected this weekend

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

Combined ShapeCaption

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

Weather
By
6 minutes ago

There will be areas of dense fog this morning, which will clear as the morning goes on, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Otherwise, it will be partly sunny and warm today, with highs around 74 degrees.

Clouds will decrease late tonight for mostly clear skies before dawn on Saturday as temperatures fall to around 57 degrees.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and hot, with temperatures climbing up near 85 degrees. Saturday night, temperatures will fall to around 62 degrees under mostly clear skies.

Sunday will be similarly warm with highs around 82 degrees, but it will be breezy with clouds gradually increasing during the day.

Starting around dark, there will be a chance of rain and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain chances will increase as the night goes on, making showers likely after midnight, always with the slight chance of thunder.

Lows will be around 58 degrees.

In Other News
1
Cloudy today, warming trend underway
2
Warmup starts today; Showers arrive tonight
3
Breezy, chilly today; Freeze Warning tomorrow
4
Showers this morning; Patches of frost, chilly temperatures for Easter
5
Gusts up to 45 mph possible as showers arrive

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top