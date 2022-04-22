Areas of dense fog this morning; Highs over 80 degrees expected this weekend

There will be areas of dense fog this morning, which will clear as the morning goes on, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Otherwise, it will be partly sunny and warm today, with highs around 74 degrees.
Clouds will decrease late tonight for mostly clear skies before dawn on Saturday as temperatures fall to around 57 degrees.
Saturday will be mostly sunny and hot, with temperatures climbing up near 85 degrees. Saturday night, temperatures will fall to around 62 degrees under mostly clear skies.
Sunday will be similarly warm with highs around 82 degrees, but it will be breezy with clouds gradually increasing during the day.
Starting around dark, there will be a chance of rain and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain chances will increase as the night goes on, making showers likely after midnight, always with the slight chance of thunder.
Lows will be around 58 degrees.
