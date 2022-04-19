Breezy, chilly today with snow, rain this morning

This morning, there will be a chance of snow and rain showers, which will gradually trail off by noon, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
It will be breezy today, with gusts as high as 28 mph, and clouds will gradually clear as the day goes on.
Overnight, it will be partly cloudy, with clouds increasing again in the early hours of Wednesday morning.
Temperatures will be chilly, with highs around 48 degrees and lows around 32 degrees.
There will be patchy frost to begin Wednesday, which will clear as the morning goes on. It will be mostly clouds and warmer, with highs reaching up around 60 degrees.
Starting around dark, there will be a chance of rain that will continue throughout the night, with showers likely after midnight. Temperatures won’t fall much overnight, dropping to a low around 51 degrees.
On Thursday, there will be showers in the morning, with temperatures rising more to around 69 degrees. It will be breezy, with some gusty winds around 22 mph.
Clouds will decrease in the afternoon for partly cloudy skies on Thursday night.
Starting in the early hours of Friday morning there will be a slight chance of rain which will continue through dawn.
Lows will be around 50 degrees.
