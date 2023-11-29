Breezy, cold with clearing skies today

Today will be breezy and cold, with clearing skies and highs around 44 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Clouds are expected to increase again after midnight tonight, though, as temperatures fall below freezing to around 29 degrees.

Tomorrow, it will be partly sunny, breezy and a little warmer, with highs around 53 degrees. There will be a slight chance of rain in the afternoon that is expected to continue through nightfall.

On Thursday night, rain chances will rise, with showers likely after midnight. Temperatures are expected to be cold but remain above freezing, with lows around 40 degrees.

Friday will be breezy and rainy, with showers likely throughout the day and into the evening, falling to a chance of rain after midnight.

Temperatures will be chilly and not change much from the day to overnight, with highs around 48 degrees and lows around 43 degrees.

