Chance of flurries today; Bitter cold expected overnight

Today we will see last night’s chance of flurries continue throughout the day and most of the night, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Skies will be mostly cloudy today, with highs around 24 degrees. Overnight temperatures will plummet into the single digits, however, with wind chill values making temperatures feel like they are below zero.
Bundle up and protect exposed skin from frostbite, which is the most common cold-related injury that most often affects fingers and toes. Redness or pain in any skin area is usually the first sign of frostbite, and skin may feel numb or unusually firm or waxy.
After snow stops a few hours before dawn, clouds are expected to decrease for a mostly sunny Saturday. Highs will start from single-digit pre-dawn temperatures and rise to around 25 degrees.
Saturday night will be partly cloudy and cold, though not as cold as Friday night, with lows around 14 degrees.
On Sunday, temperatures are expected to rise above freezing, to a high of around 37 degrees. Sunday night, temperatures aren’t expected to dip much to a low of around 32 degrees.
In addition, after nightfall, we will see a chance of rain and snow, which will both quickly grow, becoming likely a few hours before midnight. Rain and snow chances will linger slightly into Monday morning before fading away.