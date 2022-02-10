Chance of isolated light snow, drizzle today; Rain likely tomorrow

Temperatures during the day on Friday will again be warm for this time of year, with a high around 45 degrees, though overnight it will fall again to a low in the 20s, at around 28 degrees.

It will be quiet and cold as the weekend starts on Saturday, with mostly cloudy skies, light winds and a high around 31 degrees.

On Saturday night, clouds will gradually decrease as temperatures fall to a freezing low around 14 degrees.