Chance of isolated light snow, drizzle today; Rain likely tomorrow

It will be cloudy and colder today, with a chance for light, isolated snow and drizzle, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Precipitation chances will fall away by nighttime.
It will be a breezy day, with a high around 35 degrees.
Cloud cover will drop after night falls, but build back up again in the early hours of Friday morning.
Lows will be around 24 degrees.
Friday will be windy and wet, with a chance of rain starting just after sunrise and showers becoming likely after noon. Rain chances will drop in the evening, trailing off soon after dark.
Temperatures during the day on Friday will again be warm for this time of year, with a high around 45 degrees, though overnight it will fall again to a low in the 20s, at around 28 degrees.
It will be quiet and cold as the weekend starts on Saturday, with mostly cloudy skies, light winds and a high around 31 degrees.
On Saturday night, clouds will gradually decrease as temperatures fall to a freezing low around 14 degrees.
