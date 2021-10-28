dayton-daily-news logo
Cool, cloudy today; Rain starts this afternoon, to carry through end of week

Cool and rainy weather moved into the Dayton area Wednesday morning, Sept. 22, 2021. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF
Cool and rainy weather moved into the Dayton area Wednesday morning, Sept. 22, 2021. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF

Weather
By Daniel Susco
32 minutes ago

Today will be mostly cloudy, with a chance of showers beginning after noon and widespread rain becoming likely around the evening commute and continuing throughout the night, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Highs today will be around 63 degrees, falling to around 54 degrees overnight.

Friday will also be rainy with rain chances only starting to fall after sundown, though showers will still be likely until the early hours of Saturday morning, when there will only a chance of rain.

Temperatures will be a little bit cooler, with a high around 60 degrees and a low around 51 degrees.

The NWS predicted that there will be a chance of rain throughout the day on Saturday before chances drop away shortly after dark. Clouds are expected to gradually decrease overnight.

Temperatures will dip a little further on Saturday, with highs around 57 degrees and lows around 47 degrees.

