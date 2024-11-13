Cool with increasing clouds ahead of overnight rain

The rain is expected to begin after sundown and continue through dawn, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Lows will be around 47 degrees.

On Thursday, showers will be likely in the morning, falling to a chance of rain in the afternoon. Otherwise it will be mostly cloudy and cool with highs around 57 degrees.

There will be a chance of showers until around midnight. Lows will be around 45 degrees.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with highs around 56 degrees, followed by a mostly cloudy night with lows around 42 degrees.