Cool with patchy fog early today; Mostly sunny today, tomorrow

There will be some patchy fog and a taste of fall temperatures early today, followed by a mostly sunny day and a high around 79 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Skies will be mostly clear overnight as well with a low around 59 degrees.
Friday will be mostly sunny and a little warmer, with highs reaching up to around 84 degrees. There will be more clouds overnight for partly cloudy skies as temperatures fall to around 66 degrees.
On Saturday, clouds will continue to increase, with a chance of rain beginning in the afternoon. That will dip to a slight chance of rain around nightfall.
There will be a chance of rain after midnight that will continue into the day on Sunday.
Highs on Saturday will be around 81 degrees and lows will be around 65 degrees.
Rain will be likely Sunday afternoon with a chance of thunderstorms, and high temperatures are expected to be in the upper 70s. The NWS predicted rain will continue after nightfall before dropping to a chance of showers after midnight. Overnight lows are expected to be in the low 60s.
