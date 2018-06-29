BreakingNews
Dayton may not prioritize enforcement of abortion law
dayton-daily-news logo
X

‘Derecho’ storm caused havoc in the area 10 years ago today

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

Combined ShapeCaption
2012: El Derecho moves through area

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

News
By Staff Report
June 29, 2018

Ten years ago today, a “derecho” storm that had earlier produced winds up to 90 mph blew through the region and caused damage that lasted for days.

» PHOTOS: 19 scenes showing the damage of the 2012 derecho storms

The storm of June 29, 2012 started in the Chicago area entered the Miami Valley at about 3:15 p.m. It produced 19 Severe Thunderstorm Warnings throughout the region.

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

Combined ShapeCaption
Tattoo canceled in 2012

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

Notably, the storm caused the cancellation of the planned Freedom’s Call event at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, which was an annual public event on the base grounds.

A derecho is a straight-line wind storm that stays intact for a long period of time. Gusts of up to 80 mph or faster are possible with derechos.

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

Combined ShapeCaption
A massive wind storm called a derecho slammed the Miami Valley, the state and much of the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic States on June 29th, 2012. Over 1 million people lost power in Ohio alone.

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

» MORE ANNIVERSARIES: Two major storm anniversaries were on the same day in May

In Other News
1
Air Quality Alert again today in Butler, Warren counties as summer heat...
2
Troopers: Seat belt saves couple in 4-vehicle crash in Warren County
3
Miami University tuition hike attributed to inflation and new mental...
4
UC will rename all spaces named for slave-owning co-founder McMicken
5
Ohio auditor says now-defunct online charter school owes $117 million

About the Author

Staff Report
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top