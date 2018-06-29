‘Derecho’ storm caused havoc in the area 10 years ago today

Ten years ago today, a “derecho” storm that had earlier produced winds up to 90 mph blew through the region and caused damage that lasted for days.
The storm of June 29, 2012 started in the Chicago area entered the Miami Valley at about 3:15 p.m. It produced 19 Severe Thunderstorm Warnings throughout the region.
Notably, the storm caused the cancellation of the planned Freedom’s Call event at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, which was an annual public event on the base grounds.
A derecho is a straight-line wind storm that stays intact for a long period of time. Gusts of up to 80 mph or faster are possible with derechos.
