Freeze warning in effect early today, then cool with increasing clouds

[4:45 AM] A Freeze Warning has been issued for Friday night into Saturday morning! Protect sensitive vegetation! pic.twitter.com/VehFOSYctP — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) April 5, 2024

Highs will be around 55 degrees.

Tonight, clouds will gradually clear again as temperatures fall to around 33 degrees. The cold will cause widespread frost again, mainly after 5 a.m.

On Sunday, the frost is expected to clear around 7 a.m. Clouds will increase during the morning ahead of an afternoon chance of rain. Highs will be around 60 degrees.

Showers will be likely starting around dark, accompanied by breezy winds, until around midnight when there will be a chance of rain and possibly thunderstorms. Lows will be around 46 degrees.

Monday will be warm and breezy, with decreasing clouds throughout the day. In the afternoon, around when the eclipse will happen, the NWS predicted partly sunny skies.

Highs will be around 73 degrees.

Overnight, clouds will gradually increase again, as temperatures fall to a low around 50 degrees.