Have we broken record for January rainfall?

Credit: Marshall Gorby

Credit: Marshall Gorby

Weather
By
15 minutes ago
X

It feels as if it hasn’t stopped raining in January and while the amount of rainfall this month is above average for the Dayton area, it’s not close to the highest amount.

In 1937, 12.41 inches of rain fell in the Dayton region in January, according to the National Weather Service in Dayton.

The month started off with a rainfall total of 0.01 inches, while the most recent amount of rainfall as of Friday, Jan. 26 falls around 0.26 inches, according to the NWS.

Rainfall totals for the month up until Friday fall around 4.37 inches, the NWS said.

On Jan. 9, Dayton broke a 94-year-old rainfall record with 1.63 inches, according to the NWS. The previous record was set in 1930 with 1.09 inches of rainfall.

ExploreRELATED: Dayton breaks 94-year-old daily rainfall record Tuesday

The second highest number of total rainfall in January was 0.79 inches on Jan. 12.

Cincinnati and Columbus also broke 126-year-old daily rainfall records since 1898, the NWS said. Their newest records consist of 1.44 inches for Columbus and 1.63 inches for Cincinnati.

Chances of rain showers and even chances of snow mixed in are set for Sunday, Monday and Tuesday of next week.

In Other News
1
Mild and cloudy, but dry today; Rain returns this weekend
2
Widespread dense fog returns tonight
3
Areas of dense fog tonight, widespread rain Wednesday
4
Winter weather advisory in effect; Freezing rain into Tuesday morning
5
Cold temps continue into today with gradual warmup beginning this week

About the Author

Holly Souther is a staff writer for the breaking news team at Dayton Daily News and covers issues for Montgomery County. Souther seeks to create meaningful stories of interest, of relevance and other such important topics for local communities. Souther hopes to further create impactful pieces for everyday voices.

© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top