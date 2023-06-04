X

Hot but sunny today, this week

Weather
By
27 minutes ago

Hot, hot temperatures and sunny skies are on the forecast for today.

Today brings a very bright sunny day, with highs in the lower 90s, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Warm temperatures will continue through the weekend and into early next week before cooler air works into the region. the NWS said.

Monday will be mostly sunny and warm with a high near 86 degrees. Overnight, expect partly cloudy skies and much cooler temperatures with lows dropping down into the 60s.

A few scattered showers may be possible Tuesday due to an incoming cold front. Partial sunshine rolls in on Tuesday, with a high near 82 degrees.

Tuesday night will be partly cloudy but cool. The overnight low will fall around 52 degrees.

Abundant sunshine reigns warmly on Wednesday, with temperatures cooling down slightly into the upper 70s.

Overnight, mostly clear skies are expected with temperatures dipping into the lower 50s

In Other News
1
Air Quality Alert in effect; Hot with isolated thunderstorms in...
2
Sunny hot, with temps rising into 90s
3
Sunny, hot with highs in low 90s through end of week
4
Hot, sunny today; 90-degree weather to end the week
5
Sunny, hot this week with highs reaching around 90 degrees

About the Author

Holly Souther is a staff writer for the breaking news team at Dayton Daily News and covers issues for Montgomery County. Souther seeks to create meaningful stories of interest, of relevance and other such important topics for local communities. Souther hopes to further create impactful pieces for everyday voices.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top