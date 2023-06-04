Hot but sunny today, this week

Hot, hot temperatures and sunny skies are on the forecast for today.
Today brings a very bright sunny day, with highs in the lower 90s, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Warm temperatures will continue through the weekend and into early next week before cooler air works into the region. the NWS said.
Monday will be mostly sunny and warm with a high near 86 degrees. Overnight, expect partly cloudy skies and much cooler temperatures with lows dropping down into the 60s.
A few scattered showers may be possible Tuesday due to an incoming cold front. Partial sunshine rolls in on Tuesday, with a high near 82 degrees.
Tuesday night will be partly cloudy but cool. The overnight low will fall around 52 degrees.
Abundant sunshine reigns warmly on Wednesday, with temperatures cooling down slightly into the upper 70s.
Overnight, mostly clear skies are expected with temperatures dipping into the lower 50s
