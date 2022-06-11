Hot, hot, hot — and muggy — next week; Below normal today

Below normal temperatures today and Saturday will be replaced by the first real summertime heat and humidity by early next week. Get those outdoor projects done this weekend; it will be quite uncomfortable around here next week! pic.twitter.com/iIeKqLlQqP — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) June 10, 2022

The warmup starts Sunday with the high in the middle 80s.

Monday through at least Wednesday will be sunny with unusually hot and humid conditions a week ahead of the official start to summer.

The first day of the new workweek will be mostly sunny with a high near 88 degrees.

The high continues its trend upward for Tuesday, with a high around 92 degrees.

Wednesday will hotter still, with a high around 93 degrees.

The only relief from the heat could come from any afternoon thunderstorms that develop in the heat of the day, possibly between 2 and 8 p.m., the NWS said.

The Centers for Disease Control & Prevention offers these tips for staying cool during hot weather:

Stay in an air-conditioned indoor area as much as you can

Drink plenty of fluids even if you don’t feel thirsty

Wear loose lightweight, light colored clothing and sunscreen when outdoors

Take cool showers or baths to cool down

Check on a friend or neighbor and have someone do the same for you

Never leave children or pets in cars