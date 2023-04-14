Increasing clouds with chance of rain, thunderstorms this afternoon, evening

Today will start out partly sunny, with increasing clouds, a chance of rain and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Overnight, there will be a slight chance of rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms for a few hours after dark, starting again a few hours after midnight.
It will be a warm day, with highs around 77 degrees and lows around 57 degrees.
On Saturday there will be a chance of showers throughout the day, with a slight chance of thunderstorms starting in the late morning, rising for a few hours in the late afternoon.
Clouds will decrease in the afternoon and evening for partly sunny skies by nightfall. Highs will be around 78 degrees.
On Saturday night, there will be a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms through dawn on Sunday. Lows will be around 60 degrees.
Sunday will be rainy and windy, with a chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and early afternoon. Wind gusts are expected to reach up around 40 mph, with sustained winds as high as 25 mph.
Highs will be a little cooler, only reaching around 72 degrees.
Sunday night will be cold and breezy, with a chance of rain throughout the night and even a chance of a mix of snow in the early-morning hours as temperatures tumble down to a low around 38 degrees.
Gusts will reach up around 32 mph on Sunday night, with sustained winds as high as 21 mph.
