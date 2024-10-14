Increasing clouds with cooler temps today, tonight

An upper level disturbance will settle in across the region through midweek, which will bring a chance of showers to the Ohio Valley today into Tuesday along with much cooler temperatures.

Increasing clouds are on the forecast today with highs near 58 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers after midnight. The lows will fall around 41 degrees.

Partly sunny skies are expected Tuesday, while bringing more temperatures in the 50s range for the day. Tuesday night will be mostly clear but cool as lows fall around 36 degrees.

Wednesday will start off with patchy frost before 9 a.m., but otherwise will be mostly sunny. Highs will be near 56 degrees. Overnight, mostly clear skies are expected with lows falling into the mid-30s.

Thursday brings patchy frost before 9 a.m., with sunny skies expected and a high near 62 degrees. Thursday night will be clear but cool as lows fall around 37 degrees.

