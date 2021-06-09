Local flooding possible in scattered showers, storms through end of week

Today there will be scattered showers and thunderstorms, some containing heavy rainfall, as part of rains that the National Weather Service expects to continue through Friday. The rain could cause local flooding.
Rain and storm chances will dip overnight, though they are expected to pick back up again by daybreak on Thursday.
Temperatures will be warm, with a high around 77 degrees and a low around 69 degrees.
Thursday will be much the same, with thunderstorm chances rising in the afternoon. Rain and storm chances will again dip overnight and surge after the sun comes back up on Friday morning.
Temperatures are expected to be a little warmer on Thursday, with a high around 82 degrees and a low around 70 degrees.
Friday will still bring showers and thunderstorms, though the NWS predicted that after rain and storm chances drop overnight, they won’t rise much going into Saturday.
Friday will again be hot, with a high around 84 degrees and a low around 67 degrees.