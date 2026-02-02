MORE SNOW: Multiple rounds of snow expected this week

Less than an inch of snow is expected for the region today, but the NWS is predicting 1-2 inches of snow in the Dayton area and 2-3 inches in the Cincinnati area by Tuesday night.

Snow is expected Today, Tuesday, and Friday. pic.twitter.com/psLV4ZFMzE — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) February 2, 2026

Snow showers should be light today, with up to half an inch of accumulation, the NWS said. The snow should move out of the region by the early evening.

Tomorrow brings another round of snow during the day and evening.

The Monday morning forecast is showing higher snow totals of up to 3 inches in the Cincinnati and Tri-State area, with up to 2 inches in the Dayton area for Tuesday.

The NWS noted banding moving through the region Tuesday morning could impact which areas see more snow. Localized snow totals could reach 4 inches in some spots.

A third round of snow showers has a chance to develop Thursday night into Friday.

Snow totals of 3 inches or more have the highest chance in the Columbus area, according to forecasts Monday morning. However, the NWS said snow showers could shift more northeast.

While temperatures will be warmer this week than last week, below normal temperatures are expected this week with temperatures a majority of the week below freezing. pic.twitter.com/DnaOKqxLwq — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) February 2, 2026

While temperatures will be warmer this week, highs will likely stay below freezing until Friday.

Highs will be around 29 today and tomorrow. Wednesday and Thursday appear to be the coldest two days of the workweek, with highs in the upper teens and low 20s and lows in the single digits, according to the NWS.

On Friday, temperatures could reach just over freezing, with daytime temperatures around 33 to 34 degrees.