Breaking: Ohio State names Bellamkonda as next president

Strong, gusty winds tomorrow prompt wind advisory

Wind weather on Clover Street in Dayton on Jan. 10, 2016. A wind advisory has been issued ahead of strong wind gusts expected on Friday, March 13, 2026. Contributed photo.

Credit: Marshall Gorby/STAFF

Credit: Marshall Gorby/STAFF

Wind weather on Clover Street in Dayton on Jan. 10, 2016. A wind advisory has been issued ahead of strong wind gusts expected on Friday, March 13, 2026. Contributed photo.
Weather
By
1 hour ago
X

Gusty winds will move into the region tonight and continue through the day Friday.

A wind advisory will be in effect from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday. Wind gusts of up to 50 mph are possible, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Strong winds could blow around unsecured items and down tree limbs and power lines.

Motorists in high-profile vehicles should drive cautiously.

A high wind watch will also be in effect from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. for Champaign, Darke and Miami counties.

The strongest winds are expected north of Interstate 70, where gusts could reach 60 mph, the NWS said.

The best chance for gusty winds will be during the day, especially in the mid-morning through mid-afternoon.

In Other News
1
Isolated tornadoes possible with multiple rounds of storms possible...
2
Storms bring chance for hail overnight, damaging winds Wednesday
3
Rain showers, thunderstorm possible this afternoon, tapers off tonight
4
Unseasonably warm today; Rain returns Saturday with chance for strong...
5
Flood advisory, warning issued as rain continues in southwest Ohio

About the Author

Follow Kristen Spicker on facebook

Kristen Spicker covers breaking news, including public, safety crime and courts, for the Dayton Daily News. She also assists in covering breaking news for the Journal News and Springfield News Sun.