Morning snow, ice could lead to slicks roads

Mixed precipitations with 1 to 2 inches of accumulation is possible, with isolated areas seeing more snow, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

[5:51 AM] Our Winter Weather Advisory has been expanded northward into west-central and central Ohio, including parts of the Columbus metro area. The snow forecast for these areas has increased this morning. pic.twitter.com/ZKlk20Je1g — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) March 2, 2026

A light glaze of ice is also possible. Communities closer to the Ohio River are more likely to see ice, whereas the northern region will get more sleet, the NWS said.

Motorists should plan for slippery conditions, especially on bridges and overpasses. Drivers should be cautious and give themselves extra time for travel.

The wintry precipitation is expected to move out of the region by the early afternoon, according to the NWS.

Temperatures will be above freezing today, with highs in the upper 30s. Milder temperatures will return Tuesday and continue for the rest of the week.

However, the spring-like temperatures will be joined by rain. Showers should start by late Tuesday morning and are expected to continue through most of the week.

Heavy rainfall is possible later in the week, with a chance for storms on Thursday. The severity of storms is uncertain as of Monday, with flooding the primary concern so far, the NWS said.