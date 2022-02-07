Hamburger icon
Mostly cloudy and cold for today, warmer temperatures coming

By Holly Souther
20 minutes ago

People can expect warmer weather as the week goes on.

Today will be mostly overcast as clouds are expected to decorate the skies. The high temperature will be 32 degrees.

A cold front might move into the region, and that could lead to the chance of rain, the National Weather Service in Wilmington said. A 20% chance of freezing precipitation may occur between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m,, according to the NWS.

Tonight will also be overcast -- mostly cloud and cold. The low temperature is expected to be around 9 degrees overnihght.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and with temperatures about 36 degrees.

The low Tuesday night into Wednesday will drop only to about 26 degrees with skies being partly cloudy.

Wednesday sees warmer temperatures with a high around 41 degrees. The day will be mostly overcast.

Wednesday night is expected to be mostly cloudy with temperatures falling to 28 degrees. A weather system known as a clipper may bring a chance of snow on Wednesday night and on Thursday, the NWS said. They will likely be scattered snow showers.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy and overcast with a high temperature of 35 degrees.

