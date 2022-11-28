Mostly cloudy and mild temperatures; possible rain showers Tuesday night into Wednesday

A 50% chance of rain showers before 1 p.m. is possible Wednesday but otherwise will be mostly cloudy. The high of the day will be 58 degrees.

Breezy conditions Wednesday will help bring in some colder air, which will linger through the rest of the week, NWS said.

Wednesday night will be partly cloudy, with lows dropping to mid-20s.

Colder temperatures mark a slight return Thursday with a high near 37 degrees. Skies will be bright and sunny which brings some warmth to the more cooler temperatures of the day.

Thursday night involves partly cloudy skies and cold temperatures. The low will be 26 degrees.

Friday will be mostly sunny, with a high near 48 degrees.