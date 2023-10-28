Mostly cloudy, chilly today with chance of morning rain

Today will be mostly cloudy and chilly, with chance of rain in the morning and temperatures dropping from overnight to around 53 degrees by 10 a.m., according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Rain chances will increase again in the evening, with showers likely by midnight. Rain is expected to continue through morning.

Lows will be around 52 degrees.

Sunday will be chilly and rainy, with showers likely throughout the day and highs around 59 degrees.

The rain is expected to continue through Sunday night as well, with lows falling to around 43 degrees.

On Monday, the NWS expected rain through noon before chances fall away. Clouds will then gradually decrease in the afternoon and overnight, for mostly clear skies ahead of morning on Tuesday.

The NWS also said that a much colder airmass will settle into the area on Monday, for highs around 47 degrees and lows falling below freezing to around 26 degrees.

