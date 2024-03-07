Mostly cloudy today, tonight; Rain returns Friday and into weekend

Skies will remain mostly cloudy for tonight, which will have an overnight low around 45 degrees.

Friday will be a bit warmer with a high near 61 degrees. Rain is likely, mainly after 1 p.m. and will be in place Friday night. The overnight low will be around 52 degrees.

Rain continues through Saturday, with a thunderstorm possible between 1 and 4 p.m. It will be breezy with a high near 57 degrees. Saturday night will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers before 1 a.m. The overnight low will be just below freezing, around 31 degrees.

Sunday will be mostly sunny and breezy with a high near 45 degrees. Sunday night will be mostly clear and blustery with an overnight low around 29 degrees.

Monday will be sunny with a high near 55 degrees. Monday night will be mostly clear with an overnight low around 37 degrees.

The forecast calls for sunny skies and high temperatures in the lower to middle 60s for Tuesday and Wednesday.