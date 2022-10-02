Mostly sunny and cool today; wind gusts expected

dayton-daily-news logo
Today will be mostly sunny with a high of 68 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Gusts of wind are expected today as well, ranging from 9 to 14 mph and going up to 26 mph.

The overnight will be mostly clear and cooler with temperatures falling to mid-40′s.

Monday sees bright sunshine and seasonably cool temperatures. The highs will be in the upper 60′s and the lows will be in the lower 40′s.

Monday night will be mostly clear with dry conditions.

Tuesday will be another bright and sunny day with clear conditions. Temperatures will be slightly warmer with a high of 71 degrees.

Tuesday’s nighttime will be mostly clear and dry with a low of 43 degrees.

Wednesday is mostly sunny with a high of 73 degrees. The overnight will be partly cloudy with a low of 51 degrees.

