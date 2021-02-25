X

Mostly sunny, chilly today; Rain to return Friday night

A woman walks along the business in the Park Plaza during a recent sunny day. BILL LACKEY/STAFF
Credit: Bill Lackey

By Daniel Susco

Today will be mostly sunny and chilly, with a high near 41 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Clouds will increase for a bit overnight, then break up again in the early hours of Friday morning. Low temperatures will fall to below freezing around 25 degrees.

On Friday morning skies will be mostly sunny again, with highs rising to around 46 degrees.

Clouds will rise again in the evening, leading up to a chance of rain starting around nightfall. Rain chances will continue throughout the night, peaking in the early-morning hours on Saturday.

Overnight temperatures are expected to stay above freezing, with a low of around 37 degrees.

After dawn on Saturday, rain chances will trail off and clouds will decrease for most of the day. Clouds will start to rise again in the evening ahead of a return of rain chances late Saturday night.

Rain chances will continue through the day on Sunday.

Temperatures will be warmer during the day, with a high near 54 degrees, then fall to around 42 degrees Saturday night.

