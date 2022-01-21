Hamburger icon
Mostly sunny, cold today; Chance of snow on Sunday

By Daniel Susco
6 minutes ago

It will be mostly sunny and cold today, with a high around 26 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Lows will drop down to around 10 degrees overnight.

On Saturday, temperatures will be a little warmer, though highs will only top out around freezing, or about 32 degrees. Clouds will increase as the day goes on and winds will pick up some for breezy, partly sunny conditions in the evening.

Saturday night, clouds will continue to increase as temperatures fall to a low around 21 degrees.

Sunday will be cloudy, with a chance of snow and possibly a little rain in the afternoon. Highs will be around 31 degrees.

Snow chances are expected to fall away around dark.

Sunday night, clouds will decrease somewhat, but they will start to increase again going into Monday morning. Temperatures will fall to around 17 degrees.

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

