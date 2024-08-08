Mostly sunny, hot, with slight chance of rain this afternoon

Today will be mostly sunny and hot, with highs around 91 degrees and a slight chance of showers in the afternoon and evening, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Overnight the slight chance of rain will last until around midnight, and otherwise it will be mostly cloudy with lows around 69 degrees.
On Friday, it will be breezy with a slight chance of rain in the morning. Skies will clear in the afternoon for mostly clear skies overnight.
Highs will be around 83 degrees on Friday, with lows around 54 degrees.
Saturday will be sunny and warm, with highs around 77 degrees, followed by a mostly clear night with lows around 57 degrees.
About the Author