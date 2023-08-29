Mostly sunny, warm today; More clouds overnight ahead of cool Wednesday

Weather
By
27 minutes ago
X

It will be mostly sunny and warm today, with highs around 81 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Clouds will increase overnight as temperatures fall to around 59 degrees.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy to start, though skies will clear again by the evening. It will be a cool day, with highs only reaching 72 degrees.

Tomorrow night will be mostly clear with a low around 51 degrees.

On Thursday, it will be mostly sunny and breezy, with temperatures rising a little from Wednesday to around 76 degrees.

Thursday night will be clear with a low around 55 degrees.

In Other News
1
Sunny skies and warm today, cooler overnight
2
Sunny skies this afternoon, evening with a mostly clear night sky
3
Partly sunny, hot today; Slight chance of showers, storms in afternoon
4
Hot, with heat index values around 100 degrees today; Normal temps this...
5
Dangerous heat: Today’s temps could be hottest of the year

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top