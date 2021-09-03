dayton-daily-news logo
X

Mostly sunny, warm today; Showers expected over weekend

ajc.com

Weather
By Daniel Susco
1 hour ago

Today will be mostly sunny and warm with a high around 80 degrees, followed by a mostly clear night with a low around 58 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Tomorrow, clouds will build throughout the day for mostly cloudy skies by nightfall. This will be accompanied by a chance of showers starting in the afternoon and rising throughout the evening.

Highs will be around 79 degrees.

Starting around sunset, there will also be a slight chance for thunderstorms, which will drop away again by midnight.

Rain chances will continue through the night as temperatures fall to around 65 degrees.

On Sunday, there will be a chance of showers throughout the day, especially in the afternoon and evening, when a cold front is expected to move through the area, bringing a slight chance of a thunderstorm.

High pressure will build again Sunday night, bringing a dry night and mostly clear skies by dawn on Monday.

Highs on Sunday will be around 79 degrees, falling to a low around 59 degrees overnight.

In Other News
1
Sunny, warm days, cool nights expected through end of the week
2
Breezy, sunny today as cooler, drier air moves in
3
Ida remnants bring moderate to heavy rain through tomorrow morning
4
Storms with up to 3 inches of rainfall possible as remnants of Ida...
5
Hot, humid with chance of isolated rain, storms
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top