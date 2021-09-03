Mostly sunny, warm today; Showers expected over weekend

Today will be mostly sunny and warm with a high around 80 degrees, followed by a mostly clear night with a low around 58 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Tomorrow, clouds will build throughout the day for mostly cloudy skies by nightfall. This will be accompanied by a chance of showers starting in the afternoon and rising throughout the evening.
Highs will be around 79 degrees.
Starting around sunset, there will also be a slight chance for thunderstorms, which will drop away again by midnight.
Rain chances will continue through the night as temperatures fall to around 65 degrees.
On Sunday, there will be a chance of showers throughout the day, especially in the afternoon and evening, when a cold front is expected to move through the area, bringing a slight chance of a thunderstorm.
High pressure will build again Sunday night, bringing a dry night and mostly clear skies by dawn on Monday.
Highs on Sunday will be around 79 degrees, falling to a low around 59 degrees overnight.