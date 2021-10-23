National Weather Service predicts wet, but warmer than average winter

Like other predictions, the NWS said it will be a La Niña winter, which will bring more moisture to this area. The prediction gives the Miami Valley between 33-50% chances of above-normal rainfall.

This is consistent with earlier winter predictions from the Old Farmer’s Almanac, which predicted higher precipitation than normal. However, the CPC forecast a 40-50% chance of above-average temperatures, counter to the Old Farmer’s Almanac.