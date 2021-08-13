Officials predict higher chance of wetter, colder La Niña winter

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association, as of Thursday, is predicting a 70% chance of a La Niña winter.
Generally, La Niña episodes bring our area more precipitation and more cold air, the association said.
La Niña is caused by cooling of ocean surface temperatures in the Pacific Ocian, causing a wave-like jet stream with variable strength, generally entering North America in the northwest U.S. and southwest Canada.
This causes gives increased storminess across large parts of central North America and drier conditions across the southern states.
NOAA said that La Niña episodes tend to last one to three years, and 2020 was also a La Niña year.
In Other News
1
Here’s how new census data will lead to the drawing of new political...
2
Piqua couple celebrates first responders who saved them from house fire
3
2020 Census: Here are the biggest population gains, losses locally
4
Ohio daily COVID-19 vaccines gradually increase in August
5
What is so unlucky about Friday the 13th?