Overnight snow could cause slick roads, black ice

A winter weather advisory is in effect until 11 a.m. Additional snow accumulations of up to an inch are possible.

[6:45 AM] We're getting many reports of black ice out on roadways likely from snowmelt and then overnight refreeze. Use extra caution this morning if you're driving and leave extra stopping distance. pic.twitter.com/rRUb2UEQ8k — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) February 23, 2026

Snow chances will decrease throughout the morning.

Today will be slightly colder than usual, with highs around 30.

Temperatures will climb above freezing as the week continues. Highs will be in the mid-30s tomorrow and back in the 40s Wednesday, according to the NWS.

Another round of precipitation is possible mid-week. While the system is uncertain at this time, there is a chance of rain or snow showers late Wednesday into Thursday.

Snow is more likely for areas north of Interstate 70 and some communities could see multiple inches of snowfall, according to the NWS. However, the forecast could change as the week progresses.