Partly sunny but warm today, mostly clear overnight

Mostly sunny skies strike Tuesday along with hot temperatures and humid conditions. Highs will be near 90 degrees, while the low will fall around 73 degrees overnight. Tuesday night will be partly cloudy but dry.

Rain showers and thunderstorms are on the forecast for Wednesday, mainly after 2 p.m., and then again between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m. Despite the chance for storms and showers, it’ll be mostly sunny with a high of 96 degrees.

Wednesday night will also be mostly cloudy with a low of 73 degrees.

Rain shower chances are possible on Independence Day.