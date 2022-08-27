Patchy fog, then mostly sunny today; Chance of rain Sunday

There will be patchy fog this morning, but otherwise it will be mostly sunny and warm, with a high around 86 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
It will be mostly clear overnight, with a low around 66 degrees.
Clouds will gradually increase during the day on Sunday, and there will be a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and early evening before chances fall away around sunset.
Temperatures will be hotter, with a high around 91 degrees.
Overnight, it will be quiet and partly cloudy to begin with. After midnight, rain and storm chances will begin again, though there will still only be a slight chance through sunrise on Monday.
Lows will be around 72 degrees.
Monday will be rainy. There will be a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, and rain will be likely in the afternoon and early evening with a chance of storms.
Both shower and storm chances will dip around nightfall, though there will still be a chance of rain and a slight chance of thunderstorms through midnight.
After midnight, rain will be likely again, though the NWS predicted there will still only be a slight chance of storms.
Temperatures will still be hot on Monday, with a high around 90 degrees and a low around 71 degrees.
