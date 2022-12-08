Patchy fog this morning, chance of light showers this afternoon

dayton-daily-news logo
There will be patchy fog this morning, which will clear by around 9 a.m. for a cloudy day and chance of light showers in the afternoon and overnight, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Highs will be around 47 degrees and lows will be around 39 degrees.

Tomorrow will also bring a chance of rain that will fall away after dark. Highs will be around 51 degrees.

It will be mostly cloudy overnight for a low around 37 degrees.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy, with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon and overnight. Highs will be around 47 degrees, falling to a low around 40 degrees overnight.

