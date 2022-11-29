BreakingNews
Investigator looking into complaints about Central State president
Will Ohio see a white Christmas this year?

By , Staff Writer
Snow is anticipated to hit Ohio and many other states just in time for the holidays this year.

Snow showers and flurries are expected in the days leading up to Christmas, according to long-range forecasts from The Old Farmer’s Almanac.

In the Ohio Valley, a mix of flurries and showers are forecasted the week before the holiday. Rain showers will the turn to snow flurries around Christmas, the forecast said.

ExplorePHOTOS: Rike's Holiday Windows kick off the season at the Schuster Center

The Northeast, Upper Midwest, Lower Lakes, Heartland, High Plains and Intermountain areas are expected to get snow showers with temperatures becoming even colder, the prediction continued.

Overall, The Old Farmer’s Almanac predicted temperatures and precipitation will be below average in December, with averages of 38 degrees and 1.5 inches of precipitation forecasted.

