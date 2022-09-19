Possibly wet and rainy today; cooler temperatures begin to settle in later this week

The overnight low will be considerably cooler with temperatures falling in the upper 60′s.

The nighttime involves mostly clear and dry conditions.

Wednesday brings a chance of rain showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon but otherwise, stay mostly sunny. The high will be 90 degrees.

While Wednesday night may be mostly cloudy, a chance of rain showers and thunderstorms may be possible before 8 p.m. Additional precipitation may happen between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m.

The low will drop to 58 degrees.

Thursday sees seasonably cooler temperatures with a high of 72 degrees for the first day of autumn. Conditions will be relatively sunny and dry throughout the day.

Thursday night will be mostly clear and even more cool with a low of 48 degrees.

Friday sees bright sunshine and cool temperatures.