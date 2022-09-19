Possibly wet and rainy today; cooler temperatures begin to settle in later this week

Rainy weather is in the forecast for the start of the week.
A 60% chance of precipitation with a possible thunderstorm may occur before 9 a.m., and then again between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m., according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Mostly cloudy skies will line today’s horizon with a high of 83 degrees. A slight breezy gust will accompany the wetter conditions.
Tonight involves drier weather with a partly cloudy night sky and a low temperature of 62 degrees.
Tuesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid-80′s. Lingering showers could be a possibility as well.
The overnight low will be considerably cooler with temperatures falling in the upper 60′s.
The nighttime involves mostly clear and dry conditions.
Wednesday brings a chance of rain showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon but otherwise, stay mostly sunny. The high will be 90 degrees.
While Wednesday night may be mostly cloudy, a chance of rain showers and thunderstorms may be possible before 8 p.m. Additional precipitation may happen between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m.
The low will drop to 58 degrees.
Thursday sees seasonably cooler temperatures with a high of 72 degrees for the first day of autumn. Conditions will be relatively sunny and dry throughout the day.
Thursday night will be mostly clear and even more cool with a low of 48 degrees.
Friday sees bright sunshine and cool temperatures.
