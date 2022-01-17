Hamburger icon
Scattered snow showers today with gusty winds; Chance for rain, snow Wednesday

This file photo shows a sign near Enon urges people to smile even though half of the smiley face sign is covered with snow. Marshall Gorby/STAFF
Weather
By Kristen Spicker
17 minutes ago

Light snow showers will linger this morning and throughout the day before moving out of the area. Untreated roads will be slick this morning, so motorists should use caution and leave themselves extra time when leaving, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Scattered snowfall is expected as the sunrises and during the day Monday. Gusty winds of up to 30 miles per hour will result in wind chills in the teens, according to NWS. Drivers will also need to watch for blowing over roads.

By the evening, snow showers will move out of the region and winds are expected to start decreasing to 10 mph. High temperatures will be in the low 30s, with lows dropping into the upper teens and low 20s overnight.

Tuesday will be slightly warmer with temperatures reaching into the mid 30s. Light winds is also forecasted, according to NWS.

Wednesday could see rain turn into a few snowflakes. Primarily rain is expected during the day, but as colder air moves into the area it could transition to snow as precipitation starts to taper off in the late afternoon and early evening, according to NWS. Highs will be from the upper 30s to mid 40s.

As the weekend approaches temperatures will drop well below normal. Daytime highs remain in the 20s for Thursday and Friday with overnight lows in the single digits to lower teens. The weekend may warm slightly to the mid 20s and low 30s, but still remain colder than normal.

