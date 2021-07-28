dayton-daily-news logo
X

Severe storms with damaging winds possible Thursday

Storms move through the Miami Valley producing strong winds and lightning Friday, June 18, 2021. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF
Storms move through the Miami Valley producing strong winds and lightning Friday, June 18, 2021. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF

Credit: Marshall Gorby

Credit: Marshall Gorby

Weather | 38 minutes ago
By Kristen Spicker

Severe thunderstorms with damaging winds, hail and even a tornado are possible Thursday as a cold front moves through the region, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

The entire Miami Valley is at a slight risk for scattered, severe storms. Damaging wind is the primary threat, but local heavy rainfall is also possible, according to NWS.

ExploreSunny today with Air Quality Alert in effect for some; Storms with possible tornado tomorrow

Two rounds of storms are possible, with first during the morning after sunrise and the second in the afternoon and into the early evening.

The second round of storms will begin to develop by the early afternoon along the I-70 corridor before spreading south toward the Ohio River in the evening. This second round could result in damaging winds, but large hail and a tornado or two is possible, NWS reported.

© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top