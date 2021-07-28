Severe storms with damaging winds possible Thursday

Severe thunderstorms with damaging winds, hail and even a tornado are possible Thursday as a cold front moves through the region, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
The entire Miami Valley is at a slight risk for scattered, severe storms. Damaging wind is the primary threat, but local heavy rainfall is also possible, according to NWS.
Thunderstorms are expected on Thursday as a cold front moves through the Ohio Valley region. A few severe storms will be possible with damaging wind the main threat. pic.twitter.com/9GyddfEUeS— NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) July 28, 2021
Two rounds of storms are possible, with first during the morning after sunrise and the second in the afternoon and into the early evening.
The second round of storms will begin to develop by the early afternoon along the I-70 corridor before spreading south toward the Ohio River in the evening. This second round could result in damaging winds, but large hail and a tornado or two is possible, NWS reported.