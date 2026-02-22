Snow chances possible today, Monday with gusty winds and cold temps

Total daytime snow accumulation of around an inch is possible, according to the NWS.

Skies will remain overcast with highs near 35 degrees. Expect wind gusts between 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph, which will add to the colder temps.

More snow showers are expected over a cloudy night, specifically before 2 a.m. The NWS said new snow accumulation of less than a half inch is possible.

Lows are predicted to be around 24 degrees, with winds around 15 mph, and gusts as high as 32 mph.

Monday brings a slight chance of snow showers before 1 p.m. Highs are expected to be around 34 degrees, accompanied by winds gust of 16 mph, and gusts as high as 26 mph.