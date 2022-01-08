Hamburger icon
Subzero wind chills start weekend before slight warmup

Snow dusted some sidewalks around downtown Middletown Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF
Snow dusted some sidewalks around downtown Middletown Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

Credit: Nick Graham

By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer
4 minutes ago

There will be a slight bump in temperatures for this weekend, which will start with an overnight low around 8 degrees and subzero wind chill values that will linger into the early morning daytime hours on Saturday.

The frigid blast over the past week was in contrast to the above normal end of the year. In fact, the average temperatures for December 2021 made it in the top five for warmest December in Dayton, Cincinnati and Columbus, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

While it won’t be as cold for this weekend, it won’t match December’s warmth.

Clouds increase for Saturday, which will have a high near 39 degrees. Rain arrives late Saturday, mainly after midnight. The overnight low will be around 35 degrees.

Rain continues into Sunday morning, mainly before 10 a.m. Otherwise, it will be cloudy and slightly warmer with a high near 41 degrees.

Cold air moves in Sunday night, which will be partly cloudy with an overnight low around 16 degrees.

The workweek will start with temperatures in the 20s before a midweek warmup into the low 40s.

